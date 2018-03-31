Toy firm teams up with Keenan to produce new model

CARLOW man Colm Griffin enjoyed a highly successful launch to his comic book Ocean City on Wednesday 7 March in Dublin’s Forbidden Plant, the comic book and sci-fi book specialists in Temple Bar.

The book was launched by Colm himself and Rogue Comics Ireland, with the sold-out event attracting an attendance of around 200, a number of whom travelled from Carlow to support the 32-year-old from Staplestown Road. He was also supported by brother John, sister Orla and his fiancée Elaine Murphy from Carlow.

Colm told The Nationalist: “I was just right into signing, shaking hands and posing for photographs. The launch could not have gone any better.”

The launch of Ocean City is the realisation of an ambition of Colm’s to publish his own comic book. From childhood he would scribble and draw comic book heroes like Spider-man and Superman, always wanting to tell stories and draw comic books.

Colm was delighted that so many of his Éire Óg football team mates turned up for the launch, adding to the Carlow feel for the event. He lines out with the Teach Asca club.

Rogue Comics Ireland provided Colm with his break into the area of comic books when they looked over his pages and were impressed with what they saw from the Carlow man, who is holder of a master’s degree from Ballyfermot School of Animation and is currently the co-head of design with Telegael, based in Spiddal, Co Galway. Colm has been working for Telegael for the past four years.

He is delighted that a premium publisher like Rogue Comics with a philosophy of ‘comic book publishing by comic creators’ has taken his work on board.

Ocean City is currently sold out but can be bought online at www.roguecomicsireland.com in the coming weeks.