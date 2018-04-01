Colm’s comic was a sell-out success at launch in Dublin

A CARLOW man who raped and seriously assaulted a woman in her 50s has left her with life-changing injuries from which she is unlikely to recover, the Central Criminal Court has heard. Anthony Cassidy (34) attacked his victim as she was walking to a shop in the early hours of the morning.

After Cassidy was found guilty last week, the woman’s daughter said: “My mother is living in hell.”

“Even after all these months, it still hasn’t really sunk in what happened to her. It’s a nightmare. We keep thinking that we’ll wake up from this and it’ll be over. But it won’t be, because this is our lives forever now. He has absolutely destroyed her life.”

The woman who was viciously beaten and raped by Anthony Cassidy last June sustained a brain injury from which she is unlikely to recover. Only in her early 50s, the woman is now completely dependent on her family and has had to move house so that her daughter could move in to take care of her.

A local garda said extensive CCTV footage, which was shown in court, tracked Cassidy’s movements to and from where he dumped his unconscious victim on the outskirts of Carlow town.

She said there was no footage of the incident, but grainy CCTV imagery showed a male dragging another person to the location where the victim was discovered 12 hours later. The court heard the victim has no memory of the attack.

Cassidy, a father of one with an address at Tinryland, Carlow, pleaded guilty to rape and assault causing serious harm to the woman on 25 June 2017. He has 34 previous convictions, including soliciting for sex in the UK and two assaults in this country.

The garda told Conor O’Doherty BL, prosecuting, that the victim was found unresponsive with her top pulled up to her collarbone and her trousers partially removed. Subsequent medical reports showed she had been beaten around the head and neck area, leaving her with serious injuries. The court heard she spent weeks in intensive care in hospital.

The garda said that after his arrest Cassidy initially denied meeting the victim, telling gardaí: “I wouldn’t rape a woman; I’d pay for it in a brothel before I’d do that.”

When DNA evidence linking Cassidy to the victim came through, he then admitted hitting the woman about the head with his fist but said he couldn’t recall any sexual encounter.

In a victim impact statement read out by her daughter in court, the woman described how she was now completely dependent on her family for assistance. “I need so much help in all areas of my personal care. (Cassidy) has taken my privacy then and now,” she said.

She described the ongoing physical pain, immobility and night terrors following the attack, saying: “Every time I close my eyes, my assailant haunts me.”

“Beating me nearly to death was bad, but raping me makes me feel used and dirty,” the woman stated. “He left me there to die, he wasn’t sorry; he could have left my body to be found or rang anonymously.”

The garda told Mr O’Doherty BL that the victim’s daughter didn’t find out about what happened until gardaí phoned her the next day.

The owner of a premises outside the town was entering his property when he saw a shoe on the right side of the kerb. He then saw a leg and realised this was a body. The witness saw that the victim had one leg removed from her trousers and her upper clothes pulled up to her collarbone.

He also noticed bruising and blood on her face and immediately phoned the gardaí, who were able to establish her identity from her phone and bank cards at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital, where she spent weeks in a high-dependency unit.

A specialist neurologist has reported that the woman suffered a “multifocal brain injury”, which had led to significant problems. This doctor concluded that it was “very unlikely” the woman would make a full recovery and that she would need lifelong assistance and support.

Forensic experts found Cassidy’s DNA on his victim’s body and at the location where she was discovered the following day. The victim’s DNA was also found on his underwear and a stain on his jacket cuff.

Cassidy had been identified as a suspect after gardaí viewed CCTV footage from 36 different premises. The court was told that he was interviewed on eight occasions after his arrest.

Addressing Cassidy at the end of her victim impact statement, the woman said: “Your act of pure evil stole so much for me, but after today I am closing the door on this.”

The woman’s daughter told the court that the first time she heard her mother whispering her name following the attack was “like winning the Lotto a thousand times over”.

Addressing Cassidy, she said that her mother has been given “a life sentence of feeling dirty, feeling shame, feeling not good enough”.

Colman Cody SC, defending, submitted to Mr Justice Peter McCarthy that his client had written a letter of apology in which he “prayed to God” he could go back in time and undo his actions.

Reading from the letter addressed to the victim, Cassidy said he realised “no words can undo the damage that I caused you and your family”. He said he prayed that some day the victim could forgive him and that she would make a full recovery.

Mr Cody asked the judge to take into consideration his client’s genuine remorse and the fact that his early guilty plea had not compounded the victim’s ordeal.

The court heard that the director of public prosecutions deemed the assault offence as on the “exceptional upper level” of the scale of seriousness and the case warranted a sentence above 12-and-a-half years and up to life in prison.

Mr Justice McCarthy adjourned sentencing until 23 April next.

