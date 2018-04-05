History society honours top students at awards ceremony in county museum

IT CARLOW students came out on top at this year’s Games Fleadh in LIT Thurles recently. The Games Fleadh, hailed as the ‘Game Development Oscars’ by event organiser Dr Liam Noonan, seeks to bring together Ireland’s best student computer game developers to compete in front of some of the leading names in the gaming industry.

Rafael Plugge and Sebastian Kruze from IT Carlow and Colm Drennan, IADT, were crowned champions at the 15th annual Games Fleadh, taking the top title of Game Studio College Champions. The trio walked away with the competition’s top prize for their shoot ’em up-inspired creation Bullit and scoped an additional gong for best original sound.

Sebastian Kruzel described the game as a “shoot ’em up, where you survive against waves of aliens and asteroids as well as go through a vast array of different weapons to aid you”. He also credited the prize with inspiring him and his team to do more work in the development of their games.

“I feel mostly inspired to do more and to do better,” he said. “Winning was definitely a confidence boost.”

The annual event saw 26 teams compete and over 300 hundred students and teachers visit the day-long competition. Event organiser and lecturer at LIT’s game design and development degree, Dr Liam Noonan, noted the success and quality of this year’s competition, saying: “We had a fantastic line-up of speakers from Romero Games, LIT, MicroSoft Ireland, Entertainment Arts and First Data, who offered valuable perspectives for students who are considering roles in the games industry. We were delighted and very proud with the achievements of all our games design and development students.”

The competition was judged and scored by leading global and Irish companies EA Games, Romero Games and First Data.