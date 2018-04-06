History society honours top students at awards ceremony in county museum

A CARLOW garda has spoken of the selfless decision his family made to donate his mother’s organs, ultimately saving the lives of others, at the launch of Organ Donor Awareness Week 2018.

Shane Moloney (31) addressed the recent launch to tell his family’s story and highlight the importance of organ donation.

Shane from Thurles is currently stationed at Carlow Garda Station. He told how his mother Rose sadly passed away in early spring last year as a result of a massive bleed to the brain and how the family made the gracious decision to donate her organs.

The organs which were donated to benefit others in need were Rose’s lung, kidney and liver, while her second kidney was used for research and the family were told the valves of her heart went to premature babies.

Sadly, Rose passed away on the same week that Shane entered the garda college. Shane’s father Larry Moloney played rugby for Ireland and Munster and was on the team that beat the All Blacks in 1978. Two of their late mother Rose’s siblings were involved in a living donor kidney transplant about a decade ago.

A large gathering of people involved in organ donation and transplantation attended the official launch of Organ Donor Awareness Week 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin.

The annual life-saving awareness campaign and fundraiser takes place from 31 March to 7 April. It’s organised by the Irish Kidney Association and supported by the ODTI (Organ Donation Transplantation Ireland).

This year marks some significant milestones for the Irish Kidney Association. It’s the 40th anniversary of the organisation and the 40th anniversary of the kidney donor card, which has evolved over the years into the organ donor card.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the first dialysis treatment in Ireland in May 1958 and the 55th anniversary of the first transplant, a kidney transplant, which took place. Last year was a record year for organ transplantation in Ireland, with a total of 327 organs being transplanted into 321 patients, including 23 children/paediatric transplants.

It’s thanks to the gift of organ donation that almost 3,500 transplanted people in Ireland are enjoying extended life. At the end of 2017, there were 524 people on the various transplant waiting pools for heart, liver, kidney, lung and pancreas.

Free information fact files, which accompany organ donor cards, are obtainable from the Irish Kidney Association and are available nationwide from pharmacies, GP surgeries and Citizens’ Information offices. Organ donor cards can also be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or free text the word donor to 50050. Visit www.ika.ie/card for more information.