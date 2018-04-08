History society honours top students at awards ceremony in county museum

TWO Polish nationals appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court on Saturday night after €1.6 million worth of cannabis herb was discovered in a residential house at Tullow Road, Carlow on Friday morning.

As part of ongoing investigations by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious and international criminal activity with the assistance of Europol, a search was carried out at a premises on Tullow Road, Carlow. Up to 20 gardaí, including members of the armed unit, raided the house, where hundreds of bags of vacuum-packed cannabis herb was discovered in an upstairs bedroom.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €1.6 million, while cash totalling €21,000 was also discovered. Two men originally from Poland aged 38 and 39 were arrested and were initially detained in Kilkenny Garda Station. They were then brought to a special sitting of Carlow District Court at 10.30pm on Saturday night, where they were charged in connection with the drugs.

“This is a huge blow to drug traffickers in the Carlow area. This is a significant development in our investigations,” a local garda spokesperson told The Nationalist.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations said: “This significant drug seizure and associated arrests are the consequence of ongoing liaison on the part of An Garda Síochána at an international level. The seizure of cannabis herb at a premises in Carlow arises from ongoing liaison with law enforcement authorities in Europol and Poland, with whom we are jointly targeting an organised crime group.”