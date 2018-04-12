Heartbroken dad runs marathon for parental bereavement charity

A DECADE of work was proudly displayed for family, friends and fans to enjoy last week as local artist Cora Murphy hosted the launch of her book Home in Lennons@Visual.

The book celebrates ten years of painting in Ireland for Cora, who returned from her travels and began to focus on painting full time a decade ago.

The Tullow native’s book brings together a selection of her paintings made in Ireland and featuring the country’s rich landscape between 2007 and 2017.

Although abstract in form, her paintings are landscapes and capture the essence and emotional significance of a place and/or time. From earthy bogs to the colours and shapes of the sea, Cora’s work continues to find favour, while she also runs very popular weekend workshops.

“The launch went really well,” enthused Cora, who has lived in Cork for the past ten years. “My parents and family were here and lots of others and we sold loads of books and loads of prints,” she smiles.

Home is priced at €20 and the book, accompanied by an exhibition, is available to buy and view at Lennon’s restaurant until the end of May.

Mindful of the name of her book, Cora has decided to donate €5 of each copy sold to the Simon Community to help those who are homeless.

All paintings featured in Cora’s book are also available as archival editioned prints, with each edition limited to 250.

Cora will also run a pop-up shop of original paintings in Carlow during the arts festival in June.