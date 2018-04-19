Aspiring jockey Rachel is crowned Miss Carlow

KNOCKBEG students recently continued a long and charitable tradition in the school with this year’s annual tractor run in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation.

The event, which took place on Friday 16 March, has been running “annually for the best part of 20 years”, according to principal Michael Carew.

“The student body chooses the charity,” said Mr Carew, and from that day on they organise and execute everything from spreading awareness of the event to collecting donations.

“The group would have had meetings in the run-up to the final day to organise it all themselves,” added the principal.

However, the weather played a big part this year. “We only had about five tractors in the morning, but the students didn’t let conditions get in the way of making a success of the day,” continued Mr Carew.

As the day went on and the work at home was finished, more and more parents – usually with a car in tow – dropped in the family tractors.

“We had about 12 by the end of the day. I think that is a sign of how well this event is regarded in the school,” concluded the principal.

The event was coupled with a no-uniform day, with money donated by students and parents raising more than €1,000 for the Irish Heart Foundation. A special presentation to the foundation will be held during parents’ day on Friday 11 May.