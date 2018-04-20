Knockbeg tractor day raises €1,000 for heart foundation

AN 18-YEAR-OLD aspiring jockey was crowned Miss Carlow and will now represented the county when the national finals of Miss Ireland take place later this year.

Rachel Kelly took the glittering tiara when she was crowned Miss Carlow in the recent beauty competition at The Tower, Dinn Rí, Carlow, beating nine other contestants to claim the title.

Rachel, though still a school-goer who’s doing her leaving cert this summer, works for Aiden Fitzgerald, the well-known jockey and trainer near Borris. The Gowran resident, whose parents are Josephine and Michael, also loves music and piano.

Three other contestants, Biancu Tampu (20), 23-year-old Emma Murphy and Destiny Vaughan (19), all from Carlow town, were named runners-up in the competition.

“We’re delighted with Rachel, she’s a great representative for our county,” said Chris Kavanagh, who organises the beauty fest with his partner Fiona Foley. The pair introduced the Miss Ireland competition to Carlow four years ago and since then the competition has been gaining popularity.

“Even if the winner and the runners-up don’t progress beyond the Carlow leg of the competition, they get great experience from the whole process, gain great confidence from it and will find work modelling,” added Chris.

Rachel will now represent Co Carlow at the Miss Ireland competition, which was previously won by Rosanna Davison, at the final in Dublin this October.