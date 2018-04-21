Abortion talk prompts walkout during Mass at Carlow cathedral

A LEAVING cert student decided to shave off her long, lustrous locks just months before her debs ball to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

Eighteen-year-old Shannen Cotter, a student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, raised a staggering €4,080 when she hosted an event in Palatine GAA clubhouse recently. Shannen was inspired to raise money for the cancer society after her cousin was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma last October. Now, thankfully, her cousin is in remission, but her journey through the treatment was the impetus for Shannen to bite the bullet and shave off her hair.

“I’d been thinking about doing it for a while, so when I saw what my cousin went through, I thought that I’d just go for it!” Shannen told The Nationalist.

Shannen used a novel approach to the whole process. She first put her hair to scores of plaits and invited friends and supporters to snip them off, for a price! Among those who helped were her siblings Fallon, Dillon, Ryan, Cian, Aaron and Tristan, while her parents Willie and Mary were also in attendance.

“It was a brilliant night. It was a fantastic thing for her to do,” her mother proudly said.

Shannen was more than at home in the Pal clubhouse because the teenager is a key player in the Bennykerry/Tinryland Ladies Football Team and is already a three-times senior champion. Her team mates were among the crowd as well as Tadhg Griffin, Darragh Heneghan and Thomas Sheehan, who provided musical entertainment on the night. Shannen would like to thank them for entertaining her guests, the Pal GAA committee for providing food, Ciara Fitzpatrick, who organised the raffle, and everyone who donated prizes or sponsorship.

Shannen was delighted with the funds she raised and isn’t at all fazed about the fact that her debs is in August.

“I hadn’t even thought of that!” she laughed. “I honestly don’t mind. Sure I’ll have some hair by then, so I’ll figure something out. It’ll be fine!”