Thoughtful teen Shannen shaves her long locks for Irish Cancer Society

FAMILIES concerned at a pro-life talk walked out of Carlow cathedral midway through Masses last Sunday.

Parents said they were to forced to leave, as they felt it was inappropriate that a sensitive, adult topic such as abortion be discussed with young children in attendance.

The walkouts occurred when a doctor advocating the pro-life side of the Eighth Amendment debate was invited to speak during Mass. It happened at two Masses on Sunday, including one which was a communion preparation Mass for local schoolchildren.

Two Carlow Mass-goers contacted RTÉ’s Liveline programme yesterday (Monday) complaining about the issue.

Speaking to The Nationalist, one parent who walked out, Eoghan Murphy from Ballinabranna, said: “I understand and expected the Church’s stances. I just didn’t expect their handling to be that way. There is no reason why they couldn’t have asked people to hold back after Mass for a talk from this doctor from the pro-life side.”

Mr Murphy was with his wife and ten-year-old child at the Mass, which was also an anniversary Mass for a family member. The couple had planned to talk to their son about the referendum that afternoon, as a younger sibling was away.

Mr Murphy did not know what level of detail was going to be given in the doctor’s talk. He said the family were forced to leave in the best interests of their son.

“As parents, we felt we are the people to know our son and what level of information he needs and at that age for a topic that is beyond him,” he said.

“We were eight or ten rows from the altar in the centre of the church. You get up to walk out and there are a lot of people looking at you. I would say there was a fair degree of people arriving at judgments that were not necessarily correct. They decided we were leaving as a stance of what we believed, as opposed to the best interests of our son.”

Eoghan said he saw a few people leaving at the same time, but could not say that it was because of the speaker.

The family returned to their seats after the talk only for Mr Murphy to be given a cold shoulder at the sign of peace by two women sitting next to him.

“I turned, right hand extended, and there was a shot of a look between them and then very deliberately went into a kneeling position without even a glance.”

Mr Murphy said he felt compelled to raise the issue in light of not only the divisive Eighth Amendment debate but also the Ulster rugby rape trial, which has dominated news bulletins in recent months.

“At some point we need to make a stand that adult issues should be discussed at adult times,” he said. “You are dealing with these things 24 hours a day, rather than there being an appropriate window of time to these things.”

A spokesperson for Carlow cathedral was unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.