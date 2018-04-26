Carlow College students vote overwhelmingly to ‘repeal the Eighth’

A WONDERFUL evening of poetry and music proved a fitting launch for a book that not only inspires but will benefit the stirring work of a local choir.

Aspiro Inspired choir, the Carlow town-based adult community choir, recently launched a book of poetry entitled Moments, featuring the poetry of one of its members, Michael Higgins. All funds raised from the sale of the book will go to the choir.

Fr Liam Lawton recently launched the book at the Éire Óg clubhouse and welcomed a large gathering of Michael’s family and friends, choir members and the general community.

“Michael was absolutely chuffed to see so many people turn out for the launch … he was gobsmacked by the response,” enthused Aspiro Inspired member Vonnie Bolton.

“Fr Lawton talked about how the book inspires people to have another look at life, to take another look at things, and that’s exactly what the book does,” she added.

Extracts from the poetry book were read by Fr Lawton and MC for the event Michael Daly, while the poet himself was also asked to read some of his work. Also in attendance was Aspiro musical director Mary Amond O’Brien and her team of Imelda Andrews and Karen Kelly.

Fellow choir members Bríd Brett and Ellen Sheila also read from Moments, while there was a performance by Aspiro pupil Ciara O’Doherty and a wonderful medley from Aspiro Inspired.

The formalities were followed by delicious refreshments, while Carmel Hutton and her team from the choir helped to decorate the room and ensure a beautiful evening for all in attendance.

“Everyone came together; they all did a job and everyone was so generous,” said Vonnie.

Michael’s poems in Moments are accompanied by photographs from local photographers Turlough O’Brien, Dermot O’Brien, Tony Hunt and Austin Kinsella. The book also features a beautiful image from local artist Derry Dillon, which he created in 2015 as part of the Sing and Shine project in which Aspiro Inspired was involved to explore the impact of singing on overall mental health.

Michael is a Sunderland native who has been living in Carlow for a long number of years. He has written poetry all his life and is an active member of both Aspiro Inspired and the Cathedral choir.

Moments costs €7, with individual poems available for €3 each and it’s on sale at Jones Business Systems, Clonmore Meats and from any Aspiro Inspired member.

Moments will also be on sale in the Cathedral of the Assumption following Aspiro’s upcoming performance of Noah’s Flood on Sunday 29 April.