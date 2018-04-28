Netwatch merger sees firm go global

A MUSICIAN from Ardattin who wrote a hit single for Big Tom McBride has fond memories of the country music giant who passed away last week.

Kevin Kelly, a lifelong fan of Big Tom, penned the song Connemara Shores for him in 1988, which reached number four in the country charts. Kevin was inspired to write the song by his wife Mary Ann, who hails from Maam Cross in Co Galway.

Kevin, who lived in Birmingham during the 1970s and 1980s, got to know the Irish singer when they toured the same music circuits. Kevin’s band, The Smokey Ramblers, regularly supported Big Tom and the Travellers.

“Being the gentleman that he was, Big Tom would let us use his band’s equipment when we were supporting them,” Kevin fondly recalls. Big Tom’s band and Kevin’s band members got to know one another, while later in his career Kevin’s band used to cover the songs that Big Tom was famous for.

“Big Tom’s songs were exceptionally popular; we always played to full houses. We could play five nights a week, but then you had to work full-time, too, in a day job because you couldn’t make a living from music,” Kevin remembers.

Kevin eventually returned home, where he ran a garage at Killeshin Road, Carlow from 1990 to 2011. However, he continued his devotion to Big Tom and, in the run-up to his 80th birthday in 2016, Kevin wrote a four-track EP in his honour, which featured some members of Big Tom’s band, The Mainliners. The last time Kevin actually met Tom was three years ago, when he played in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

“We had a great old chat. He was still talking to us ten minutes after he was supposed to be on stage! He was thanking me for coming to see him! He was that humble. He had no airs or graces; he would talk to anyone and knew everyone in the business. I think people loved him for that and because they could relate to his music. I was devastated when I heard that he died – he was a lovely man,” said Kevin.

Among the thousands of fans left devastated is Christy Nolan, ‘Leighlinbridge’s answer to Big Tom’.

A consummate country music fan, Christy became close to both Big Tom and his wife Rose and used to visit them annually at their home in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

He knew Big Tom for 43 years, after getting to know him while attending his gigs all over the country. At one stage, Christy even worked as a roadie for the famous singer.

He reckons that his friend died of a broken heart. Even though Big Tom had a fall and contracted pneumonia just weeks ago, Christy thinks it was the death of his beloved Rose 11 weeks ago that caused his death. Christy had just returned home to Leighlinbridge after attending the funeral in Oram, Co Monaghan on Friday.

“Once I heard that Rose had passed away, I knew that Tom wouldn’t last long after that. They loved each other. The love I saw in their house … Tom was a big, gentle giant who loved his Rose. I’m heartbroken that they’re both gone,” an emotional Christy concluded.