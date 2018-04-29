Local man penned hit single for Big Tom

NETWATCH became the world’s biggest remote video monitoring firm with a groundbreaking merger yesterday. The Carlow company announced the establishment of the Netwatch Group, a merger with UK firm Onwatch Multifire and US companies the National Monitoring Centre and CalAtlantic.

The move is part of aggressive growth plans in Europe, the USA, the Middle East and Africa. Following the merger, the new company now has a customer base ten times that of Netwatch, including 300,000 clients in the USA alone.

Staff at the Netwatch Group will number almost 600, including the 220 employed by Netwatch.

Netwatch co-founder and Netwatch Group CEO David Walsh described the development as the biggest thing to happen to the company.

“It’s unbelievable. We set out our stall 15 years to be a global leader in remote video monitoring and we’ve seen it come to light with four companies coming together under the name the Netwatch Group. It really is a dream come true, not only for myself and (co-founder) Niall Kelly but everyone at Netwatch who has worked so hard,” he said.

“We have been growing by double-digit figures for the last ten years. The easiest thing to do would be to play it safe, but as one of our staff said this morning: ‘playing it safe was never the Netwatch way’. We always thought playing it safe was too risky! We genuinely want to build the next Kerry Group out of Carlow. This is phase one of that.”

The merger follows investment from global private equity firm, the Riverside Company.

Netwatch Group believes its innovative surveillance technologies developed in Carlow will meet the growing demand for risk management and security expertise in light of global security threats such as terrorism, school shootings and an ageing population. Netwatch Group will take advantage of its merging companies’ strong customer base and distribution channels, offering new services and products.

The acquisition of Onwatch Multifire also insulates the company from Brexit, according to Mr Walsh.

Netwatch is the anchor company of the merger and Carlow will be the headquarters for the Netwatch Group. The Carlow headquarters were “non-negotiable”, according to Mr Walsh.

“Netwatch is a Carlow company and we are very proud of that. It’s our competitive advantage.”

The company’s aggressive growth plans will likely mean expansion in its R&D, sales and customer service teams. “I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next six months we are making a serious announcement in terms of new jobs in Carlow,” added Mr Walsh.

Speaking at the launch of Netwatch Group yesterday evening in the Merrion Hotel, Dublin, taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This is good news, not just for Netwatch but also for Carlow and the wider region. The group has developed innovative, proprietary technologies, which have revolutionised the security market. I would like to commend the vision of David Walsh and Niall Kelly on their ambition to grow their company from its Carlow base, which have been realised today with the transformation of Netwatch into a global group operating in four continents. The Netwatch Group has been supported since its earliest days by Enterprise Ireland and is yet another example of how Irish technology companies can win on the global stage.”

The new company will immediately protect hundreds of thousands of customers across the world with a network of six global communications hubs.