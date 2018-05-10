Baltinglass hopes for Eurovision glory

THE Bennekerry guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) celebrated 50 years of providing educational and social opportunities to its members in Mountt Wolseley Hotel recently.

Carlow federation president Margo Hennessy attended the 50th anniversary celebration, which was hosted by Bennekerry guild’s 11 members.

In 1968, Mary Pender from Duckett’s Grove called the first meeting of Bennekerry ICA in the national school. It attracted a great turnout of dozens of women. Current president Elizabeth McDonald has been a member since its first meetings and she summed up the importance of an organisation such as the ICA at the time.

“For me, I was a very shy young girl. I was 18 when I joined. The ICA gave me a place where I could share my point of view without criticism. It was non-denominational, non-political,” she said.

“I learned so much through the ICA. It gave me the opportunity to speak in public and it gave me the confidence to do so.”

It also gave women in rural areas educational opportunities by attending classes at the ICA’s An Grianan centre in Co Louth.

Today, it still is a valuable social outlet. Bennekerry members have opportunities to take part in fashion shows and set dancing competitions, among other things.

There is, of course, the crafting and baking. A monthly competition keeps everyone on their toes.

Recently, members had to make a craft item out of bin liner, which yielded some imaginative designs for an apron, a hat and a bag.

Current guild officers include secretary Maureen Kelly and treasurer Betty Nolan.

The anniversary night proved hugely successful and Elizabeth thanked all members who attended.