Baltinglass hopes for Eurovision glory

TWENTY years of standout moments were capped off by an unforgettable musical high recently, as Carlow’s award-winning choir Aspiro presented the epic community opera Noye’s Fludde.

The Cathedral of the Assumption was full to overflowing for Benjamin Britten’s landmark piece, performed by Aspiro in collaboration with the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) and Carlow College of Music, while featuring a number of talented choir members and audience participation.

The cast were under the baton of Aspiro’s inspiring musical director Mary Amond O’Brien, while the concert was billed as part of its 20th anniversary concert series.

Noah and his wife were played by Dylan Rooney and Katie Richardson McCrea, third-year degree students in RIAM, while playing the part of Noah’s sons and wives were Aspiro youth members Adam Kelso, Joe Jennings, John Reynolds, Ciara O’Doherty, Maisie Comerford and Aimee Andrews.

Mrs Noah’s Gossips were eight of Aspiro youth, while the animals were played by the remainder of Aspiro Youth, Aspiro GirlZ and BoyZ as well as Sing Aloud from Carlow College of Music.

The voice of God was played by Carlow actor Bryan Burroughs, who also produced Noye’s Fludde, while the orchestra was from RIAM as well as Carlow Youth Orchestra.

The performance was praised as a real tour de force, requiring much of the cast who performed impeccably throughout. Following months of rehearsals for this demanding opera, Aspiro once again managed to captivate its audience, capping off a treasured 20 years with yet another standout display.

Aspiro also performed Noye’s Fludde the previous day in St Andrew’s Church, Westland Row, Dublin to equal acclaim.