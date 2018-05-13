‘Quintessential Knockbeg man John Behan honoured at school reunion

A €15-MILLION development plan designed to “regenerate and revitalise” Carlow town centre was unveiled this week.

My Carlow – a vision for a living town centre takes a fresh new look at the town centre, with the creation of a new central plaza at Potato Market and a new pedestrian access walkway from Fairgreen Shopping Centre to the town centre among its key elements. Interestingly, the proposed plan is not solely focused on retail or business interests but on creating a town centre with attractive surroundings and public spaces suitable for relaxing, socialising and as venues for a variety of events.

Speaking at the launch of the plan in the Visual arts centre last Thursday, the chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan described the plan as “a vision for the future of Carlow”.

She said the proposal was a “vital project if the town is to survive and thrive and compete with other towns”, but stressed that a partnership approach and public engagement were essential components of the plan.

My Carlow will also involve a revised traffic flow in the town centre to facilitate the development of the expanded public spaces. The new traffic scheme will, however, still provide easy access to the 3,000-plus car parking spaces that are all within walking distance of the town.

The overall cost of the project is estimated at €15m, with the money expected to be spread between council resources, government funding and EU grants. Following a statutory process, it is proposed that work will start on phase one in early 2019.