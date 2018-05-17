€15m project aims to revitalise Carlow town

GENERATIONS of Knockbeg College past pupils, including justice minister Charlie Flanagan, gathered for a special evening in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently. The reunion honoured former Knockbeg student and teacher John Behan, who retired shortly before Christmas.

Mr Behan taught at the school for more than 30 years, becoming one of its most popular, committed and versatile teachers. He was involved in numerous facets in the college and contributed much to what makes the place so special. Mr Behan was described as the “quintessential Knockbeg man” due to his roots in both Laois and Carlow.

He taught a range of subjects but is best known as a fantastic English teacher. He made it his business to get to know each pupil and became something of a college historian due to his knowledge of the families that had passed through. He was involved in coaching athletics, basketball and debating teams and was editor of the school’s annual. Even after retirement, Mr Behan has continued to help with the school’s annual and basketball teams.

Living in Rathoe, John is also an active member of the past pupil union, which organises biennial reunions.

A display of photos during Mr Behan’s time at the school as a pupil and teacher were on show at the get-together, where he renewed acquaintances with his former classmate Charlie Flanagan. Minister Flanagan is the current president of the past pupils union at the college.

The evening was opened by former principal Mgr Brendan Byrne, while MC for the event was Joe Farrell.

The AGM of the past pupils’ union will take place on Friday 25 May beginning with Mass at 8pm in the chapel at Knockbeg College.