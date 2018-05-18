Gardaí shut four brothels in Carlow town

A SINGER-SONGWRITER whose song was chosen to represent Ireland has said it was the “experience of a lifetime” after his song reached the finals of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Mark ‘Cappy’ Caplice (29) co-wrote Ireland’s entry Together with singer Ryan O’Shaughnessy and writer Laura Elizabeth Hughes, which reached Saturday night’s final, the first Irish song to do so in seven years. Ryan’s performance also sparked a global news story after Chinese state television blocked the screening of the song because it featured a gay couple dancing on stage.

“The story went global with us getting messages of support from all over world, telling us how much it meant to people. LGBT is a global issue so that the fact that we gave people hope is so important,” Mark told The Nationalist.

He also said that the Irish team were overwhelmed with the thousands of messages from home as people wished them well in the final.

“People were going out of their way to say nice things to us, a situation like that has to be a rare thing in life. It’s just an incredible thing, I feel so lucky to have experienced something so special. I’d like to thank everyone who supported us – it was amazing!” he continued.

Mark has now returned to Baltinglass after the whirlwind week in Lisbon, Portugal. He’s the son of Pat Caplice, originally from Castledermot, and Deirdre Lee from Baltinglass. He’s a graduate of Ballyfermot College, where he studied music production, and in 2015 he co-wrote a song called You know it’s Christmas, which knocked Justin Bieber off the number one slot.

Mark has since signed a deal with music publishers The Nucleus and on Friday, Josh Grey, a former member of boy band Home Town, released his new single We should run, which was co-written with Mark.