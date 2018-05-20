Local songwriter makes his mark at Eurovision

GARDAÍ shut down four suspected brothels on Friday afternoon during an investigation into human trafficking. The four premises are in the heart of Carlow town centre in apartment blocks and buildings that are shared with local businesses. The exact location of the suspected brothels wasn’t disclosed by local gardaí because of their close proximity to established businesses in some cases. The raid of the premises was carried out on Friday in Carlow town, with a further three more premises being shut down in Kilkenny city.

“We were looking for people who are here under duress, people who have been forced to work in the industry and not of their own free will. In reality, we’re looking for human traffickers,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist, adding that they were also looking for juvenile illegal immigrants who may have been forced into prostitution.

Gardaí from Carlow and Kilkenny were assisted by immigration officers in the planned series of raid on suspected brothels, after weeks of building up intelligence in the areas. Evidence of prostitution was found in all of the targeted locations and all the premises were immediately shut down, with a number of items seized for the purpose of the investigation.

None of the women admitted to being forced to work in the industry and no arrests were made in that regard. However, gardaí have been working with Ruhama, an organisation that supports women affected by illegal immigration, human trafficking and prostitution.

In a separate-but-related incident, 15 other inspections were carried out at fast-food outlets, restaurants and nail bars by gardaí and immigration officers. A woman was arrested for immigration offences in Carlow and was remanded in custody to appear before the local district court tomorrow (Wednesday).