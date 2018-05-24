Tullow’s growing population leads to new schools survey

THE children’s modern classic Toy Story was translated into a play as Gaeilge and scooped a national prize for the children of Tinryland National School.

Almost 30 youngsters from third and fourth-classes performed the play, complete with songs translated into Irish, and won its category in the national Féile Scoildramaíochta or school drama festival.

The talented and dedicated children first won their local round in Carlow, then the Leinster leg and, finally, the national showdown, which took place in Mullingar recently. The competition attracted entries from schools all over Ireland, with 10,000 children being involved. Locally, it’s promoted by Glór Cheatharlach, with Bríd de Róiste encouraging schools to take part. Scoil Mhuire gan Smál got to the Leinster finals, while both Tinryland NS and Gaelscoil Cheatharlach went all to the way to the national finals, where they both won their categories.

“When Bríd de Róiste told us about the competition, we thought, ‘why not?’ Even though we’re not an Irish-speaking school, we really promote the language and try to do as much as we can through Irish,” principal Orlaith Hennessy explained to The Nationalist. “Taking part in the competition was such a positive thing for our children to do. We got great support from the parents, too, with some of them travelling to Mullingar for the finals, while they also featured in the parish newsletter.”

“To win our category on a national level was a huge achievement for us because the children had to learn everything, including translations of the songs, in Irish. They were brilliant to do this,” she continued.

One of the biggest inspirations for the children was their teacher Bredeen Keane, whose love of the native tongue ensured that they had the confidence to tackle the task.

Their hard work will pay off tomorrow (Wednesday) when the school is presented with its award at a ceremony in Croke Park, Dublin.

Orlaith and Bredeen will accompany three pupils, Eppie Kate Snoddy, Liam Ryan and Amber Byrne, who will represent their classmates at the ceremony. As for the rest of the talented actors and actresses, they’ve been promised a pizza party with fun and games in school to mark the success.