Tullow’s growing population leads to new schools survey

A TWENTY-four-year old mother-of-one has just been crowned the new Carlow Rose.

Shauna Ray Lacey entered the beauty pageant with the hope of making history and being selected as a young mother to represent Carlow in the International Rose competition. Last Friday night in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Shauna took the crown and will represent her native county at the finals in Tralee.

“Going for the Rose of Tralee was something that I always wanted to do because I love the idea of all those wonderful women coming from all over the world. After I had my little girl Emmy, I thought, why not go against the odds? Proving to people that I can do it actually gave me the drive to do it,” a delighted Shauna told The Nationalist.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard my name being called out. I was completely overwhelmed – I couldn’t put into words how I felt. Everything changed. I’m so proud of myself.”

Twelve hopeful young women took part in the qualifying heat, but it was Shauna who ended up taking home the tiara and the sash.

Her three-year-old daughter Emmy was her little rosebud, or competition mascot.

“Emmy totally understands what’s going on and she’s thrilled for me. She was my rosebud, so we did this together,” Shauna pointed out.

Steve Cronley, who organises the Carlow Rose of Tralee event, said: “I think we’ve a wonderful ambassador in Shauna. It’s good to show that just because you have a child, you can enter the event. I think she’ll be great.”

Shauna hails from Carlow town and works in Boyle Sports betting office on Potato Market. She is the daughter of Angela Ray and the late Francis Lacey. Her brother Luke Ray Lacey is a musician who was in the limelight two years ago when he was a finalist in the TV show The Voice of Ireland.

“I have a beautiful little family who are all so supportive. I know that my father would love nothing more than to be here now. He was my number one fan. He and my mother always encouraged us in everything we’ve done. I know that he’s with me every step of the way,” Shauna concluded.

Shauna will now go forward to the Rose of Tralee finals in August when she’ll compete against 58 other roses for the crown. Outgoing Carlow Rose Ciara Dooley handed over the sash to Shauna on Friday night and wished her the best of luck in the coming year.

“I’d recommend entering the Rose competition to anyone. It’s been an amazing experience for me. I’ll continue helping in the competition because once a Rose, always a Rose,” laughed Ciara.