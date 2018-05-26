Shauna takes the crown – with a little help from daughter Emmy

TULLOW’S growing population has promoted a fresh examination of the need for multi-denominational and non-denominational schools for the town.

The Nationalist has learned that the Department of Education and Skills has engaged Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) in its programme for Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity process. As part of this process, a survey will begin this week, to be conducted among parents of preschool children in Tullow town and its surrounding hinterland, the results of which will determine the appetite within the area for an Educate Together school.

“This is part of a national announcement by the minister of education to provide 400 multi-denominational and non-denominational schools nationwide in the coming years,” explained Liam Scott, KCETB’s director of organisation, support and development.

“In our area, the two main population areas, Kilkenny city and Carlow town, already have this educational provision so Tullow, with the next biggest population, met our criteria,” he added.

The anonymous survey will ask parents to indicate what type of primary school they would choose for their children and, in turn, assess the requirement for a multi-denominational and non-denominational primary school.

Currently, there are nine primary schools based in Tullow town and its hinterland, eight of which are under the Catholic patronage of the bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and one under the patronage of the Church of Ireland bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.