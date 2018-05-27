Tullow’s growing population leads to new schools survey

A CARLOW resident this week spoke of her absolute horror as she witnessed a group of teenagers stone a swan to death in Carlow Town Park last Tuesday.

The group of girls and boys, believed to be aged between 14 and 16 years, raucously jeered each other on, as they repeatedly smashed the defenceless animal with stones.

“It was very distressing … they had no respect, no regard, no compassion,” said the woman who witnessed the attack, but did not wish to be named.

Tragically the male swan was part of a nesting couple currently on the River Barrow near the park. His death now leaves the female swan sitting alone on the nest, fending for their impending brood.

The incident took place at approximately 8pm last Tuesday at an area just under the Carlow town side of the pedestrian bridge. The following morning, the dead swan was clearly visible in the water, where it remained until it was removed by Carlow Co Council last Thursday.

The woman was out walking at the Barrow Track on Tuesday evening when she witnessed the appalling sight but, sadly, this isn’t the first time she has witnessed youths carrying out a senseless act of violence on the park’s wildlife. Last year, she saw youths throwing live hedgehogs into the river, leaving the terrified animals to drown, while she also believes this is the third swan killed in the park this year.

“When I saw them throwing the hedgehogs into the river I went over to them to confront them but they were very, very abusive and they kicked my 15-year-old terrier who was on an extendable lead,” she explained.

“Last Tuesday night it was very distressing, but after the hedgehogs I just couldn’t go through that abuse again, so I did nothing.

“The swans came to them because they thought they would be fed. Some swam away when they started throwing stones, but this swan stayed back. I could see them throwing the stones and hear them shouting ‘oh you didn’t hit him hard enough’,” explained the woman.

“He didn’t move away because he was part of a nesting couple who have been seen in that area because, no matter what, they wouldn’t leave the nest,” she added.

Another local woman, Sinead Tynan from The Poplars, Graiguecullen, told The Nationalist that this appalling attack places the number of nesting couples currently along the river at “high risk”. Sinead, who is a regular user of the Barrow Track and Carlow Town Park, contacted Carlow gardaí, the Irish Wildlife Trust and Carlow County Council about the incident. “For me, the bigger picture is this anti-social behaviour and at this stage it is looking like CCTV is not going to materialise for this summer,” said Sinead.

A determined Sinead will continue to campaign against this type of behaviour in the park and is also hoping to organise an Irish Wildlife Trust walk as part of an educational campaign about swans and the area’s wildlife. “It’s about educating people to take responsibility as a community; it’s about sharing the river together with the wildlife,” she said.