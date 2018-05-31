Tinryland voter on a wing and a prayer!

A CLARION call was sent forth from Carlow College when a new writer-in-residence programme was announced last week.

The college has hooked up with Carlow County Council’s arts office and came up with four writers’ residencies for the duration of a two-year period. They’re now looking for scribes in all literary disciplines, from short-story and fiction writing through to poetry, spoken and written word, songwriting and script-writing.

The call-out for the writers took place in Carlow College when its president, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh welcomed mayor of Carlow Jim Deane, cathaoirleach William Paton and chief executive Kathleen Holohan to Carlow College. Also in attendance was the arts officer Sinead Dowling and acting county librarian John Shorthall.

Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh praised the initiative of the council, noting how it would bring a range of exciting writers to the town and county. It would surely inspire many to continue to write and encourage others to take up the pen, he speculated.

Carlow College will offer successful applicants accommodation in the heart of Carlow town, a small office and access to college life. The writer-in-residence will work with lecturing staff, participate in programmes, have access to facilities/spaces, and will offer a range of skills and expertise through staff on site, primarily in the humanities and social care.

The vision is for the students to have access to highly experienced writers in a range of artistic genres in order to acquire new skills, knowledge and techniques. The successful applicant will be required to deliver public readings, masterclasses/workshops, performances and lectures during the residency. The aim is for participants in workshops and masterclasses to produce regular written work under the guidance of the resident writer. At the same time, the residency will allow space and time that the writer requires to develop and nurture their own creative practice.

Interested applicants should contact Sinead Dowling, arts office, Carlow County Council at sdowling@carlowcoco.ie or phone 059 9136204 on or before Friday 29 June. Those interested should submit their CV along with their availability from September 2018 to June 2020.