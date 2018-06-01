Carlow College seeks writers-in-residence for an exciting new creative initiative

FROM miraculous medals to toilet graffiti, the count centre at Cillin Hill had never seen a count quite like the Eighth Amendment.

Three miraculous medals dumped out of a ballot box from Tinryland on Saturday morning, much to the bemusement of onlookers.

The discovery caused a few wry smiles, which provided some respite as the atmosphere inside the hall was described as “tense enough” between the yes and no sides.

One observer remarked that the “odd elbow” was exchanged in the canteen at Cillin Hill.

A notable surprise was the relatively few spoiled votes considering the divisiveness of abortion. There were 231 invalid ballots from almost 70,000 votes cast. However, only 5% of these are thought to have been spoiled deliberately, with the rest being invalidated accidentally. This was taken to mean, by the yes side at least, as an indicator of how seriously people had taken the referendum and how they valued their vote.

The action didn’t end in the count hall, with the toilets also becoming an unlikely talking point.

Graffiti was found daubed in the bathroom, with the vandal writing “shame on the Irish that votes yes. Save our future generations”.

“It’s a funny way to express yourself,” said one yes campaigner.