Tinryland voter on a wing and a prayer!

A CASTLEDERMOT woman toasted an astonishing milestone when she celebrated her 105th birthday in Carlow recently.

Best wishes go to May Morris (née Byrne), who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday 23 May with a party hosted by Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow, where she has been a resident since December 2014.

Owner Catherine O’Byrne and her staff hosted the celebrations, with many of May’s family and friends in attendance.

Born in Graney, Castledermot, May was one of 11 children born to Roseanna and James Byrne. She went to school in Castledermot and after marrying in Ireland she moved to England and worked in a munitions factory in Birmingham. When her husband passed away she continued to work and found employment in the hospitality industry.

Some time later she met her second husband Joe Morris, who passed away 52 years ago. She returned to Ireland 35 years ago and lived with her late brother and sister Paddy and Eileen. May’s daughter Rose lives in Melbourne, and while she was unable to make the trip for the celebrations, she speaks to May on a weekly basis.

May has made many trips to Australia to visit her daughter Rose and family. While there she loved going to the beach with her grandchildren. May always carried “holy water” with her on these trips and sprinkled it on everyone she came in contact with..