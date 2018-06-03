Centenarian May celebrates her 105th birthday in style

  • Home >
Carlow footballers in Leinster ‘semi’ for first time since 1958

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

SHOUT it from the rooftops. Carlow are through to the Leinster senior football championship semi-final for the first time since 1958.

A near-perfect display from Turlough O’Brien’s men saw them beat Kildare by 2-14 to 1-10 at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday and when the final whistle blew it seemed as if the Barrow itself had burst its banks as a flood of Carlow supporters made their way onto the pitch to greet their heroes.

Carlow team captain John Murphy celebrates with Shane Redmond and Daniel St Ledger in Tullamore on Sunday where Carlow beat Kildare to book a place in the Leinster semi-finals in Croke Park Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The jubilant scenes were justified, as this Carlow team defied expectations to beat their neighbours in the championship for the first time since 1953; the icing on the cake coming when Palatine’s Conor Lawlor raced through to score a magnificent late goal.

On Sunday week in Croke Park, familiar rivals Laois will provide the opposition for what should be an almighty occasion. It’s time to fasten our seatbelts.

By John Foley
