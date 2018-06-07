Artist John brings it all back home with his latest creations

  • Home >
German ambassador attends choral society’s concert

Thursday, June 07, 2018

WHEN Carlow Choral Society decided to perform Brahms’ German Requiem to celebrate its 150 anniversary, they also decided to invite the German ambassador Deike Potzel to the recital.

She was among the 350 people who attended the choral society’s summer concert in the beautiful surrounds of Carlow cathedral.

Breda Fitzhenry, Susan Hanly, Ann Butler, Sam Crawford, Brian Kelly, Laura Horohan, Lorraine Hayden, Hilda and Ann O’Neill

“We felt it would be appropriate to invite her, so Ann O’Neill (one of the members) contacted the German embassy about it. We were delighted when they got back to us and told us that she’d attend,” said Brian Kelly, former secretary and now chairman of the society.

An informal reception for the guest of honour took place in the Cathedral Parish Centre, where Ms Potzel was warmly welcomed.

She also thoroughly enjoyed the performance of Brahms’ requiem and complimented the choir on their German pronunciation.

The group had spent five months in rehearsals with musical director Bláthnaid Murphy, while Ruth Kelso worked with them on their German accents. The Marlborough Baroque Orchestra accompanied the choir and featured organist Yvonne Collier as well as soloists Lynda Lee (soprano) and baritone Christopher Cull.

By Elizabeth Lee
