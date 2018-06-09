Artist John brings it all back home with his latest creations

AN innovative Garryhill company making waves at home and abroad received a prestigious honour at the recent National Enterprise Awards.

Burren Precast Concrete received the Best Export Business award at the competition organised by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) at the Mansion House, Dublin.

The company, founded by Enda Byrne from Tullow and Fenagh’s MJ Lomax in 2016, provides a unique turnkey service of the design, manufacture and installation of attenuation and flood relief tanks.

The founders saw a gap in the market for a one-stop-shop for clients who previously had to deal separately with designers, pre-cast companies and contractors.

Their customers are some of the UK’s biggest house builders and 60 trucks laden with pre-cast products leave Garryhill every month for the cross-channel trip.

Mr Byrne said the company was delighted to receive the recognition.

“It’s obviously a validation on what we are doing. We would not have expected to win the best export business this year,” he said. “We are chuffed to bits. It’s a good achievement and we are only two years’ trading.”

The company has three regional sales offices in the UK in addition to its Garryhill headquarters. And there are plans to open a regional sales office in Brussels to expand into Europe. The company has also developed a unique rapid delivery housing system, which has caught the attention of both LEO Carlow and Enterprise Ireland.

There is a contract for up to 200 of these flat-pack-style homes with Carlow County Council and contractors Milltown New Homes, while the company is also in negotiations to produce 600 similar homes in the UK.

“That should be a game changer in terms of how the government meets its social housing requirement and the broader market,” added Mr Byrne.

He was also passionate that the company’s location in Carlow was a fundamental part of its success.

“Carlow should never be underestimated in what it can achieve in terms of new business and expanding existing business base. Location wise, outside of Dublin we are one of the best locations for doing exports to the UK. It’s midway to Dublin and Rosslare ports, I can have lorries in Dublin and Rosslare within an hour-and-a-half of Garryhill. That’s a serious advantage.”

Burren Precast Concrete has received valuable support from the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow initially, and latterly from Enterprise Ireland.

“Everyone is pushing in the one direction and that’s really an ingredient to success,” said Mr Byrne.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, lauded the Carlow company, stating it was important to celebrate its “innovation, excellence and achievement”.

“With over 2,000 enterprises in Co Carlow and 90.2% of them with less than ten employees, the importance of supporting the small and medium enterprise sector is of vital importance to Carlow County Council and these types of companies provide the backbone of our support services.”

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with LEO Carlow added: “The National Enterprise Awards are an annual celebration of the achievements of Ireland’s small businesses and Burren Precast Concrete are very deserving winners of this award because of the impact that they have already made on their sector. This award recognises that their products have international appeal and Local Enterprise Office Carlow is proud to have supported them along their journey to success.”