House of ‘lords’ in Borris

SOMETIMES, going off on a tangent gets results.

Teenager Alicia Premkumar from Carlow town received a prestigious award recently as part of the Maths Eyes competition. It aims to get young people thinking about maths and how it can be applied to everyday situations. The St Leo’s student, who is currently sitting her leaving certificate, was the only representative from Carlow at the event, which drew more than 700 entries.

Alicia submitted a photo based on the concept of a tangent, when a straight line touches but does not intersect a circle.

“I was riding my bike at the town park and saw the roundabout. It struck me that it looked like a tangent when I went past it,” she said. The photo, titled ‘Going off on a tangent’, wowed the judges with its ingenious perspective.

“Maths is in everything and can be applied to everyday life,” said Alicia.

This is the fourth time that Alicia has taken home honours from the annual competition. Alicia met and chatted with Maths Week Ireland co-ordinator Eoin Gill and education minister Richard Bruton.