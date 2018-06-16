Thinking outside the box wins award for Alicia

THE fascinating history and customs of Borris House will fall under the culinary spotlight next week, when the popular TV series Lords and Ladles visits the south Carlow ancestral home. Chefs Catherine Fulvio, Derry Clarke and Paul Flynn travel to Borris to create a meal fit for the ages on RTÉ One on Sunday 17 June at 6.30pm.

The hugely-popular historical cookery series features three of Ireland’s top chefs, who are challenged to recreate elaborate banquets from different periods in Irish history in some of the country’s most beautiful country houses. Stunning houses, baffling recipes and intriguing ingredients are all part of the experience, as this third series explores Irish food before and after the potato. Menus starting as far back as the 14th century and the tables of the Gaelic chieftains and finishing in the 19th century with an extravagant Victorian banquet are all part of the culinary journey.

Borris House is, of course, the ancestral home of the MacMurrough Kavanaghs, kings of Leinster, one of whom – Dermot MacMurrough – famously invited Strongbow to Ireland.

The stunning house is currently occupied by Morgan and Sara Kavanagh, who host luxury weddings and events, including the recent ‘Festival of Writings and Ideas’. They also run a stud farm on the 650-acre estate.

Lords and Ladles was filmed in Borris House last September. In the episode, Derry Clarke and Paul Flynn serve up a lavish 15th century Anglo-Norman banquet that includes a sculpted pastry castle for dessert!