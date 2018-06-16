House of ‘lords’ in Borris

Thursday, June 14, 2018

THE fascinating history and customs of Borris House will fall under the culinary spotlight next week, when the popular TV series Lords and Ladles visits the south Carlow ancestral home. Chefs Catherine Fulvio, Derry Clarke and Paul Flynn travel to Borris to create a meal fit for the ages on RTÉ One on Sunday 17 June at 6.30pm.

The grand dining room in Borris House which will feature in Lords and Ladles this Sunday

The hugely-popular historical cookery series features three of Ireland’s top chefs, who are challenged to recreate elaborate banquets from different periods in Irish history in some of the country’s most beautiful country houses. Stunning houses, baffling recipes and intriguing ingredients are all part of the experience, as this third series explores Irish food before and after the potato. Menus starting as far back as the 14th century and the tables of the Gaelic chieftains and finishing in the 19th century with an extravagant Victorian banquet are all part of the culinary journey.

Borris House is, of course, the ancestral home of the MacMurrough Kavanaghs, kings of Leinster, one of whom – Dermot MacMurrough – famously invited Strongbow to Ireland.

The stunning house is currently occupied by Morgan and Sara Kavanagh, who host luxury weddings and events, including the recent ‘Festival of Writings and Ideas’. They also run a stud farm on the 650-acre estate.

Lords and Ladles was filmed in Borris House last September. In the episode, Derry Clarke and Paul Flynn serve up a lavish 15th century Anglo-Norman banquet that includes a sculpted pastry castle for dessert!

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Thinking outside the box wins award for Alicia

Thursday, 14/06/18 - 3:49pm

Flag-raising ceremony marks digital excellence award for St Fiacc’s NS

Thursday, 14/06/18 - 3:52pm

Social media prompts dog thief to return much-loved family pet

Thursday, 07/06/18 - 11:55am