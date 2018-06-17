House of ‘lords’ in Borris

THREE men and a woman were brought before Carlow District Court last Friday charged with robbery of the Topaz Service Station at Junction 5 of the M9 at Rathcrogue, Tinryland, Carlow on Wednesday 6 June.

Jordan Brogan (22), 40 Riverside, Carlow, 19-year-old Jamie Hutton, 2 Shroughan Close, Tullow, Shane Moran (18), 76 St Patrick’s Park, Tullow, and 33-year-old Eiran O’Dea, 20 Tintean Coille, Carlow were each charged with robbery at Topaz, Junction 5, M9 on 6 June last.

The court heard that a knife and a shotgun were used during the robbery. The firearm was discharged at Topaz Service Station, but no-one was injured.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Delaney gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of each of the defendants. Applications for bail from Eiran O’Dea, Jamie Hutton and Jordan Brogan were objected to by Superintendent Aidan Brennan, who expressed “extreme concern” should the defendants be granted bail. He objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence and the likelihood of the defendants committing further serious offences.

Solicitor Joe Farrell, representing Shane Moran, stated that while he would not be applying for bail at this time, he would be making an application at a later date.

Judge Colin Daly, however, denied bail and remanded all four defendants in custody, to appear at Clover Hill District Court tomorrow, Wednesday 13 June, in the case of Shane Moran and this Friday, 15 June, in the case of Jordan Brogan, Jamie Hutton and Eiran O’Dea.

Mr Hutton was further charged with criminal damage of internal doors to the value of €200 at C&C Car Sales, Tullow on 25 February 2018, theft at Lidl, Tullow on 27 February 2018 and the handling of stolen property, namely a gent’s bicycle valued at €400, on dates between 1-2 April 2018 at The Shroughan, Tullow.