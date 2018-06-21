Special event marks 75th anniversary of Newtown school

THE most adorable pooch of them all has been found … his golden locks, gentle nature and all-round lovability earning him the coveted title of Carlow Puppy of the Year!

Tucker, a golden retriever owned by Peggy Coleman from Hacketstown, has been given the honour of Petmaina’s Carlow Puppy of the Year for 2018-19.

Following months of searching, public voting and a grand final, Tucker has been chosen. Speaking after the announcement, Petmania’s marketing manager Emily Millers said: “We are delighted to crown Tucker as our Carlow Puppy of the Year for 2018-19. It was such a great competition this year, with lots of entries received nationwide.

“I would like to thank everyone who entered their puppy into the competition and we hope they enjoyed the experience along the way,” she added.

With more than 500 entries received nationwide, Petmania’s Puppy of the Year competition took place over the bank holiday weekend in Limerick. Twelve puppies, including Chihuahuas, pugs and Bernese mountain dogs and their pet-parents from across Ireland descended on the Petmania store in Limerick for the grand finale.

This was the fourth year of the competition and this year Petmania teamed up with Seven Dog Nutrition, with every dog who entered the competition nationwide receiving a Seven Puppy Pack.