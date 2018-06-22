Adorable Tucker is named Carlow puppy of the year

GENERATIONS of families got together in Newtown, Borris recently to celebrate 75 years of education, community involvement and friendship at their local school.

St Michael’s NS celebrated its 75th anniversary in glorious sunshine, joined by Bishop Denis Nulty along with many past and presents pupils, teachers and parents of the school.

“It was a lovely community occasion and we were so lucky with the weather,” said teacher Laura Lanigan.

The beautiful sunshine allowed Mass to be celebrated outside, with Bishop Nulty joined by two past pupils of St Michael’s NS, Fr Tom Little and Fr Tommy O’Shea, as well as Fr Edward Aughney, PP, Glynn/St Mullins, Fr Pierce Murphy, chairman of the board of management, and Fr Alfie Murphy, a former curate in the parish.

Organisers of the 75th celebrations were also delighted to have John Gahan in attendance, who served as an altar boy on the day of the official opening of the school back in 1943.

Also joining the festivities were three of the school’s surviving principals – Seán Higgins, Ellen Bridget and current principal Marie Therese Ryan – who all received special presentations during the ceremony.

There were presentations also to Sally Curran, a sister of former school principal Vincent Curran, and Eamonn Lennon, who received a presentation on behalf of his father James Lennon, also a former principal of St Michael’s.

The school currently has three teachers – acting principal Aine Dunne, along with teachers Luke Grennan and Laura Lanigan.

The primary school’s current 49 pupils took a very active role in the Mass, with the choir providing the beautiful music, along with soloists Paddy Lawless and Frances Doyle.

Past pupils Katie Murphy and Evelyn Fortune also provided music along with Craig Mahon on guitar.

Following the formalities, everyone was invited to view a display of some wonderful photographs detailing the school’s proud history and also view the many roll book filled with the names of the hundreds of children who enjoyed their school days at St Michael’s NS over 75 years.

All were then welcomed to the hall, where the parents’ association provide a wonderful spread of refreshments.