Woman sexually assaulted in Bagenalstown

THE picturesque village of Clonegal, Co Carlow has a new resident, but one who has a very distinctive look! Its arms are metal rollers and its feet are the bucket teeth from a digger. It has bolts for fingers and an engine for a stomach. Its hair is motorbike chains and its cheery smile is thanks to the roller from a conveyor belt.

This smiling metal man, who carries a suitcase, is completely made from recycled scrap parts and was created by Liam Birmingham, a second-year mechanical engineering student from IT Carlow. Last week, Liam, with his engineering lecturers Dr Anthony Nolan and Dr Cathal Nolan, presented the smiling Tin Man to the Clonegal Tidy Towns committee. He now resides in the square in Clonegal village, where his suitcase will store used batteries as part of Clonegal’s ongoing campaign to reduce, re-use and recycle.

The unusual project is a result of community collaboration between Clonegal Tidy Towns Association and IT Carlow. Clonegal has a very active committee, which approached the college for an innovative idea to drive this year’s Tidy Towns campaign. Noting the lack of a battery recycling facility in the village, the mechanical engineering department conceived the idea of a ‘robot’ carrying a suitcase, into which the local school children could discard used batteries.

Project supervisor Dr Anthony Nolan, a lecturer from the mechanical engineering department of IT Carlow, suggested the idea as an end-of-year project to second-year student Liam Birmingham, who agreed – provided all the parts could be recycled from old engines and machine parts.

“The project took me three months and I spent plenty of evenings and Saturdays looking in scrap yards. I’d like to thank Hudson Bros Quarry in Blessington for their help and patience”, commented Liam, who is from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

Chairman of Clonegal Tidy Town committee Johnny Dunne, who received the new resident, said: “This is a great recycling facility for the local children and we are delighted that IT Carlow came forward with such a unique project. Liam did a fantastic job and we are very grateful. And hopefully this unique project will help to increase the village score in this year’s Tidy Town and Pride of Place campaigns.”

Metal man has taken up residence and will not be without a name before long. The Tidy Towns committee plans to run a competition for local school children to name him.