Metal Man hopes to boost Tidy Town aspirations for Clonegal

GARDAÍ are investigating the sexual assault of a woman who was walking home in Bagenalstown by three men.

The horrifying incident happened on the recent bank holiday weekend in the early hours of Monday 4 June between 12.30am and 2am, when the woman was walking along a laneway between Fairgreen and Barrett Street in Bagenalstown.

It’s believed that the woman had been out socialising in the town and that she was making her way home along the popular shortcut when she was approached by three men and sexually assaulted. The woman is in her 30s, but gardaí are not releasing descriptions of the perpetrators for operational reasons.

They are appealing to anyone who was in Bagenalstown, especially in the areas of Fairgreen and Barrett Street on the morning in question to come forward if they have any information that could be useful. Contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 9721212 or Carlow town on 059 9136620.