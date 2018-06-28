  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Guide dog Gatsby makes a big impression in Killeshin

Guide dog Gatsby makes a big impression in Killeshin

Thursday, June 28, 2018

THE youngsters in Killeshin NS were delighted recently with an unexpected visit from a four-legged friend!

Pupils from Killeshin NS meet Gatsby the guide dog

Gatsby the guide dog was brought to the school to visit seven-year-old Michelle Horohan, a first-class pupil who’s visually impaired. The adorable and talented pooch came by train from Balbriggan with Michelle’s grandparents, who are both blind. They introduced Gatsby to the pupils in Michelle’s class and explained how he takes care of them on a daily basis. They also visited each class, handing out Irish Guide Dog pins to every boy and girl and answered any questions the children might have had.

Michelle, her family and, no doubt, Gatsby, were all delighted with how the visit went!

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Woman sexually assaulted in Bagenalstown

Thursday, 21/06/18 - 12:49pm

Metal Man hopes to boost Tidy Town aspirations for Clonegal

Thursday, 21/06/18 - 12:51pm

Special event marks 75th anniversary of Newtown school

Thursday, 21/06/18 - 12:54pm