Woman sexually assaulted in Bagenalstown

THE youngsters in Killeshin NS were delighted recently with an unexpected visit from a four-legged friend!

Gatsby the guide dog was brought to the school to visit seven-year-old Michelle Horohan, a first-class pupil who’s visually impaired. The adorable and talented pooch came by train from Balbriggan with Michelle’s grandparents, who are both blind. They introduced Gatsby to the pupils in Michelle’s class and explained how he takes care of them on a daily basis. They also visited each class, handing out Irish Guide Dog pins to every boy and girl and answered any questions the children might have had.

Michelle, her family and, no doubt, Gatsby, were all delighted with how the visit went!