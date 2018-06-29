Gun club’s conservation move gives 50 ducklings a new home

A MARRIED couple who are originally from Carlow lost 18 stone between them and got to the finals of a British slimming competition.

Michael Nolan aged 40 from Bennekerry and his wife Regina Dunbar (43) from Avondale, Carlow transformed their lives after Michael hit 21 stone and Regina weighed one stone lighter than that.

“While I’d been feeling uncomfortable about my weight for some time, I never really felt quite ready to do anything about it,” Michael explained. “However, as soon as I realised Regina was unhappy with her weight, too, it made sense to try to tackle it together. Slimming World seemed the perfect fit for us. We could go as a couple and support each other along the way.”

Michael and Regina were voted as their Slimming World group’s Couple of the Year 2018 by their fellow members. Following their selection, they were invited to represent Meath (where they now live) at the national semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire, where they made it through to the finals with just seven other couples. And though they didn’t win the competition, they want to inspire other people who may be struggling with their weight.

Having started their diet in January 2016, Regina is now down to a slim-looking 11 stone, while her husband weighs in at just over 12 stone.

The couple, who married 13 years ago live in Duleek, Co Meath, are both nurses and so work anti-social hours. They developed bad eating habits like ordering take-away food and eating unhealthily late at night. Once they made the commitment to lose weight, they ditched those bad habits and embraced a better, cleaner way of eating.

“From the outset we started enjoying healthier home-cooked meals and it definitely wasn’t as difficult as I expected it to be,”

Michael, who lost 8st 12.5lbs, continued: “In fact, we could still enjoy family favourites like chicken curry, spaghetti Bolognese and even chips! We just made healthy swaps like switching to lean cuts of meat and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of oil. The change in both of us has been remarkable – it’s like we both have a whole new lease of life!”

Regina also loves her new life and is now full of energy and hope.

“We married 13 years ago and there are so few photos of me because I hated getting my picture taken. Now, I love it!” she said. “I also love shopping and we socialise more now than we ever did. We just didn’t realise how unhappy we were about our weight until we decided to do something about it.”

“Our confidence is so much better now, so it’s also good for your mental health, too,” Michael concluded. “We couldn’t believe it when we made it to the semi-finals of the competition; it’s way beyond what we could have imagined when we first decided to join Slimming World. We already feel like winners because we’ve won the biggest prize out there – we feel great and we know we’ve got a long, healthy, happy life to look forward to together now.”