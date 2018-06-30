Husband and wife lose 18st to win slimmer of the year contest

THE River Barrow in Bagenalstown has some new residents in the shape of 50 little ducklings.

A conservation project spearheaded by Bagenalstown Gun Club resulted in 50 wild mallard ducklings being introduced to the river on Monday 18 June with plans to add another 150 next year.

The new residents have taken up home in a relief weir and are adapting very well to their new home, according to gun club chairperson Larry Bolger.

The project was established to counter the dwindling numbers of ducks on the Barrow in Bagenalstown.

“These ducks are for the people of Bagenalstown, allowing children to see them with their parents,” said Larry.

Starting in 1973, Bagenalstown Gun Club released ducks into the Barrow and this continued sporadically until the 1980s.

“There were massive numbers on the river, enough to sustain breeding numbers,” said Larry. “But the numbers had fallen in recent years. I’m 30 years of age and I remember as a child seeing clutches and clutches of ducks on the river.”

The River Barrow between the Royal Oak bridge and Allen’s Lough is a wildlife sanctuary with no trapping or hunting allowed. There is an abundance of mink in the area and, Larry said, it’s believed they have caused havoc with the duck population.

But Larry said he hasn’t seen a duckling on the river in Bagenalstown in two years.

Club members likes Ernie Beck and Patrick Nolan were involved when the club first introduced ducks into the area and their insight was invaluable on this new project.

Conservation is a big part of organisations like Bagenalstown Gun Club. The next project will introduce wild grey partridge locally into special sanctuaries. Like the duck project, there will be no hunting of the birds.

To fund the project, the club ran a clay-pigeon shooting fundraiser and a sponsored duck draw. The club is very grateful to the 33 sponsors who supported the duck project. The fundraisers raised €1,200.

The introduction of the ducks onto the river coincided with the presentation of two lifebuoys from the club to Ger Doyle, Carlow County Council’s water safety officer.

It’s hoped that the ducks will bring more people to the Barrow, so the gun club decided to add more lifebuoys to the area.

There is also an open invitation to young people who are interested in rearing birds to contact Larry on 086 3311989.