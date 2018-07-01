Gun club’s conservation move gives 50 ducklings a new home

TWO teenage boys were left with facial injuries after an unprovoked assault in Tullow last week.

The 16-year-olds had been walking back from a shop at Mill Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 1.50am when they were attacked by two other youths.

Gardaí are understood to have come across the assault and arrests were made of two young people, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Both victims received nose fractures and other abrasions.

A garda spokesperson said the attack had been random with no apparent motive. “The victims had been minding their own business,” he said.

There was no connection between the victims and their attackers.

One of the suspected attackers is currently in custody in a juvenile detention centre, while the other has been released, with a file to be prepared by the DPP.

Separately, gardaí in Tullow have made arrests in relation to several incidents of wanton vandalism in the town, including the setting on fire of wheelie bins.

The garda spokesperson said a group of around half-a-dozen youths aged in their mid to late teens have been identified as the suspected culprits. A number of arrests have been made, while gardaí were also expected to speak other youths suspected to have been involved.