Teenagers left with facial injuries after unprovoked assault

A WONDERFUL evening of reminiscing, renewing friendships and reflecting on 20 years of GoLéir women’s group was celebrated in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently.

The Carlow town-based group was set up in June 1998, born among a group of 12 women who had taken part in various self-development and assertiveness courses run by Askea Parish Centre.

This year, the group celebrates 20 years and, as part of that celebration, hosted a get-together in the Seven Oaks. Founding members, along with members past and present members, were invited to attend, with 34 ladies arriving for what turned out to be a fantastic night.

“It was a beautiful celebration of 20 years of friendship and great memories, which is what GoLéir women’s group is all about,” said Diane Murray, secretary. “It was lovely to be part of such a beautiful celebration.”

Eight of the original 12 founding members were in attendance, while a heartfelt letter, written by Rennie Buenting, who was the instigator behind the group’s beginning, was read, as unfortunately Rennie was unable to attend.

“It was great to see the founding members coming back and after a beautiful meal people went around from table to table talking to people,” explained member Catherine Delaney.

“The place was full of chat and full of laughter. Everything that we wanted to happen from the night happened – it worked so perfectly,” she smiled.

The first GoLéir meeting was held in Rennie’s house and the original minutes from that meeting on Tuesday 8 June 1998 were on display, while member Sandra Nolan brought along a photo album filled with photos dating back to 1998. Past member Tina Delaney made the cake especially for the celebration, which was cut by the founding members in attendance.

Unfortunately, current chairperson Carmel Hutton was unable to attend, while founding member Ita O’Donohue spoke on the night, reflecting the view shared by all of how much GoLéir means to them.

“It was a wonderful night of celebration, inclusion, shared memories and renewed friendships; embodying all that GoLéir stands for,” said acting chairperson Colette Denieffe. “We are all delighted to have been a part of such a great occasion,” she added.

All members present also received a beautiful handmade GoLéir women’s group bookmark with the group’s logo of the entwined hands on it.

GoLéir will host a 25th anniversary coffee morning on Tuesday 25 September from 10am-noon, to which all past and present members are welcome to attend.