Hurlers make history

FINTAN Phelan, the new president of Carlow Rotary Club, expressed his “honour and privilege” at being named president, a position with added family significance, as his grandfather previously held that position 25 years ago.

“It’s a great honour to be president of Carlow Rotary, particularly when I look at the many past presidents and their achievements. I hope I can live up to what they have done,” said Fintan.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently, with former president Eileen Brophy handing over to Fintan following her two years at the helm.

Eileen had the distinction of being Carlow Rotary Club’s first-ever female president.

“I’ve been incoming president over the past year with Eileen and I’ve learned a great deal from her. She’s been an excellent teacher because I’m a member for just the past three years, so I’m honoured to become Rotary president,” said Fintan.

“My grandfather Fintan Phelan is a past president and a member of Rotary for many years, so I’ve learned a lot from him, too. He was very involved with Rotary, so his support has also been hugely important,” added the new incumbent.

Fintan Phelan Sr held the position from 1993-94, and now, 25 years on, it’s with great pride that his grandson follows in his footsteps.

The new president described how the ethos of Rotary encourages friendship and networking, while fundraising and supporting worthy causes plays a huge part in the work it does.

“We have our Rotary Remembrance Tree every year and that supports St Vincent de Paul, Éist and the Carlow hospice and Rotary works a lot with young people through our youth leadership programme and young photographer competition,” said Fintan.

Next for Carlow Rotary Club is its annual barbecue on Friday 13 July in the Delta Centre, with tickets now on sale. And later this year, a first for Rotary – a concert.

“We have Janice Brophy as a new member this year, so we are planning a concert later in the year,” Fintan concluded.