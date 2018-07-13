Fintan continues family tradition by taking over as Rotary president

THE Carlow Pipe Band marched to glory at a recent national competition, when it finished in first place at the East of Ireland Pipe Band Championships in Howth.

There were ten bands in their grade from across Ireland and 18 members of the Carlow group travelled up the M9 for the event.

“We put in the practice and hoped for the best,” said a delighted chairperson Hugh Conaghan. “There are ten bands in it and it’s tough, so you hope the practice will pay off on the day.”

The result comes after a very creditable performance at the United Kingdom Pipe Band Championships in Stormont Estate, Belfast, which saw the Carlovians finishing seventh out of 21 bands from Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“You are finishing in the top ten in the United Kingdom championships. We were very happy with that,” added Hugh.

The band competed in the All-Ireland Championships last weekend in New Ross and were awarded the third place trophy out of 20 bands from all over Ireland, Canada and USA. They will also travel to Glasgow in August to compete in the World Pipe Band Championships.