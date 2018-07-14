Pipe band wins top spot at competition

A SIGN in south Carlow was described as desecrating a sacred site at a meeting of Muinebheag Municipal District recently

The ‘Holy Moly’ sign drew the ire of cllr Andy Gladney, who described it as a “desecration of a sacred area”. Cllr Gladney did not the name the area, but the offending sign is located at the Quay in St Mullins. “A certain individual has erected a sign on a small diamond piece of land. It lights up in the night-time and says ‘Holy Moly’.”

The Sinn Féin councillor wondered whether there was any way to take the sign down. He added that far worse images were painted nearby.

Director of services Ray Wickham said the council was checking the ownership of the land. “There is no permission to erect signage of that description out there,” said Mr Wickham. “As soon as that owner is identified, they can be contacted.”

Mr Wickham believes that a compulsory purchase order was issued in the area a number of years ago, but he is not certain whether it applies to this particular piece of land. “We have to confirm the ownership of it, whether the council is the owner of it or who it is. We’ll proceed from there.”

Cllr Gladney said that some people might find the sign funny, but local people did not. He said that the annual Pattern Day religious festival in St Mullins was taking place on Monday 23 July. “We would be anxious to take it out of there some time beforehand,” he said.

The Nationalist contacted the owner of the site but he declined to speak publicly at this time.