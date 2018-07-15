Anger at ‘Holy Moly’ sign near St Mullins sacred site

A YOUNG mother is convinced that she would have died had it not been for the overwhelming kindness of others when she suddenly collapsed at a local restaurant in the grip of a life-threatening cardiac emergency.

Andrea Doyle McCabe (37) from Graignamanagh, her husband Thomas and their three children Ruby (7), Maisy (3) and 15-month-old Myles were enjoying their normal Sunday lunch in Doyle’s Railway House, Bagenalstown when suddenly she took seriously ill.

“I sat down while Tom carried dinner down to the table and I just said to him ‘I don’t feel too well’. Then I grabbed Tom’s arm and I could feel the left side of my face and lips tingling and numbness. I said ‘get an ambulance quick’,” Andrea told The Nationalist.

Owner of Doyle’s Railway House Frank Doyle, his wife Ann and the staff immediately came to the family’s aid and Andrea was placed on the floor in the recovery position while an ambulance was called. A woman in the restaurant called Philomena, who had first-aid experience, was also quick to help, while kind staff took the children away from the terrifying scene of watching their seriously-ill mother lying helplessly on the floor.

“Little did we know what was going to happen over the time we were waiting for the ambulance,” said Andrea, revealing that it took an hour and 45 minutes for the nearest ambulance to arrive from Portlaoise.

“I went unconscious 30 times over the hour and 45 minutes and was gone for 30 seconds each time. I really thought I was going to die of cardiac arrest,” said a terrified Andrea.

“Philomena counted my breaths and heartbeats, getting ready for CPR. I now couldn’t feel my arms and legs … total numbness. All I could think about was the kids, especially Myles, because he was due a breastfeed.”

The terrifying combination of chronically high blood pressure and then a fast drop to low blood pressure, combined with an incredibly fast heart rate, made the situation absolutely petrifying for Andrea and Thomas.

Bagenalstown Fire Service was quickly on the scene to help.

“I remember them being there, but can’t remember any faces. Philomena was still holding my arm and I just kept going in and out of consciousness,” recalled Andrea.

“My body automatically went into survival mode: I could feel my heart jumping, pounding back out of unconscious.”

Andrea has had high blood pressure since her early teens and takes betablockers. She also has the underlining health condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), where her normal resting heart rate is 120, then on standing it rises fast to 150.

“Waiting on the ambulance was horrendous; I thought I was going to die,” she said.

When the ambulance finally arrived at Doyle’s Railway Bar, Andrea was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and diagnosed with ventricular tachycardia syncope, a life-threatening arrhythmia with diminished cerebral perfusion. Her cardiologist at University Hospital Waterford has subsequently advised heart defibrillator surgery to be carried out as soon as possible.

“So, after that and memory loss, I still remember those that were just so amazing. Honest to God, they were incredible,” she said. “How can I ever thank these people enough?

“The people who were having their Sunday lunch and stayed by my side for hours to help me, my husband and my children. Frank, Ann and the staff, they are just amazing people; the fire crew for their professionalism and education. Philomena was an outstanding lady – I really feel if she wasn’t there that day in Doyle’s, it might have been a very different story.”

Mick Hogan from Bagenalstown Fire Service, who was one of the crew on the scene, said: “We just did our job and did what we are trained to do. It was a happy outcome for Andrea, which is fantastic.”

Mick spoke of the importance of being able to offer assistance within the first eight to 12 minutes of a cardiac incident and thanked chief fire officer Alan O’Neill and Carlow County Council for ensuring ongoing training for all of the county’s fire personnel.

“The crew were very quickly turned out and we were able to get to Doyle’s with oxygen and to cool her down and offer reassurance … we just do it as part of our job,” Mick said modestly.

An equally-modest Frank Doyle remarked that the important thing was that Andrea is now doing well. “We do our best for anyone. Listen, once we were able to get her the help she needed, that was the main thing,” said Frank.

“You wouldn’t want to panic, just keep a cool head,” he smiled.