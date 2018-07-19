Great buzz around Borris for Bare in the Woods festival

  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Beautiful sensory garden a major boost for Grange NS

Beautiful sensory garden a major boost for Grange NS

Thursday, July 19, 2018

THE youngsters in Grange NS got an extra special treat just before the school broke for the summer holidays when a beautiful sensory garden was officially opened!

The garden is designed to appeal to all five senses and will help the children in the school’s autism unit, but the other pupils will get to enjoy the garden’s delights, too.

It’s absolutely beautiful,” a delighted Leah Muhall, school principal, told The Nationalist.

The honour of officially cutting the ribbon went to pupil Mickey Cormican, whose parents generously donated a wonderful swing to the project, while pupils, staff, parents and volunteers all watched proudly as the youngsters dived in and got busy exploring and playing.

Mikey Cormican cuts the ribbon to officially open the sensory garden at Grange NS, with cllr John Pender, acting principal Leah Mulhall, pupils and family members Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

A lot of thought, time and effort were put into designing and building the colourful garden, which is located within the school grounds.

From the pupils themselves, through to the staff and parents’ association and beyond, it was a huge and enthusiastic joint effort that brought the garden to life.

Local councilor John Pender helped to fund the project, while the parents’ association also had some input into the financial end of things.

Expert design and horticultural advice and assistance were given by the Delta Centre, Carlow and the Arboretum in Leighinbridge, with Woodland Developments doing the heavy lifting. Parents also dedicated themselves to the project, with the likes of Patrick Mulhall, Padhraic Murphy, John Fagan and Locky Byrne all rolling up their sleeves and getting involved.

Talented artist Adrian McLoughlin painted the bright flowers and butterflies that adorn the walls, with Broughan Engineering designing and creating a wonderful xylophone for the youngsters to enjoy.

Now that school’s out for the summer, one of the biggest tasks ahead of those involved is keeping all those flowers and plants watered in the tropical weather!

We have a roster!” Ms Mulhall laughed, delighted with the final outcome.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Great buzz around Borris for Bare in the Woods festival

Thursday, 19/07/18 - 11:56am

Young mum almost died while out for Sunday lunch

Thursday, 12/07/18 - 10:54am

Anger at ‘Holy Moly’ sign near St Mullins sacred site

Thursday, 12/07/18 - 10:57am