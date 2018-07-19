Great buzz around Borris for Bare in the Woods festival

THE youngsters in Grange NS got an extra special treat just before the school broke for the summer holidays when a beautiful sensory garden was officially opened!

The garden is designed to appeal to all five senses and will help the children in the school’s autism unit, but the other pupils will get to enjoy the garden’s delights, too.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” a delighted Leah Muhall, school principal, told The Nationalist.

The honour of officially cutting the ribbon went to pupil Mickey Cormican, whose parents generously donated a wonderful swing to the project, while pupils, staff, parents and volunteers all watched proudly as the youngsters dived in and got busy exploring and playing.

A lot of thought, time and effort were put into designing and building the colourful garden, which is located within the school grounds.

From the pupils themselves, through to the staff and parents’ association and beyond, it was a huge and enthusiastic joint effort that brought the garden to life.

Local councilor John Pender helped to fund the project, while the parents’ association also had some input into the financial end of things.

Expert design and horticultural advice and assistance were given by the Delta Centre, Carlow and the Arboretum in Leighinbridge, with Woodland Developments doing the heavy lifting. Parents also dedicated themselves to the project, with the likes of Patrick Mulhall, Padhraic Murphy, John Fagan and Locky Byrne all rolling up their sleeves and getting involved.

Talented artist Adrian McLoughlin painted the bright flowers and butterflies that adorn the walls, with Broughan Engineering designing and creating a wonderful xylophone for the youngsters to enjoy.

Now that school’s out for the summer, one of the biggest tasks ahead of those involved is keeping all those flowers and plants watered in the tropical weather!

“We have a roster!” Ms Mulhall laughed, delighted with the final outcome.