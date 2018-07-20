Beautiful sensory garden a major boost for Grange NS

THE tranquil surrounds of Borris House were transformed into a festival playground as the first annual Bare in the Woods event took place recently.

The two-day music extravaganza attracted around 3,500 revellers.

There was something for everyone, including headliners D12 and Obie Thrice along with comedy stages, wrestling shows, dancing and even yoga.

The organisers were very happy with the inaugural Borris staging of the annual event.

“It’s been very positive. The people of Borris were very supportive. We were blow-ins in the area and we got a lot of kind words and advice. It was good to get to know the people and the business people.”

More than 100 crew and contractors were involved in transforming the historic grounds into a festival site.

One of the organisers Peter Dunne said they were already planning for next year’s festival, which includes getting bigger bands to play at the event. There were issues with the layout and noise bleed between stages and Peter said that it’s something they would learn from.

“We had some teething problems with the site and the layout and we are going to work through the plans and see how we can improve.”

The crew have spent the past week putting Borris House back to normal.

“We are going over every blade of grass,” said Peter.

Local councillor Willie Quinn said the festival was a welcome addition to Borris.

“There was a good stir around the town. It’s another great addition and after the writers’ festival, which was a huge success, it really puts Borris on the map.”

However, he did have one criticism.

“That kind of music wouldn’t suit an auld fella like me!” he joked.