Jury acquits driver of causing the death of her four friends

TWO little girls had their dream come true when they met a real-life movie star turned princess last week.

Best friends Sophie Maher from Garryhill and Emma Bowden from Carlow town got to shake hands and talk to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry. The two young girls met the newlyweds at Trinity College Dublin last Wednesday during the royal couple’s first trip abroad. Eleven-year-old Sophie and Emma (10) are obsessed with Meghan and Harry after watching their royal wedding earlier this year. The girls gave the duchess a hand-written postcard in which they pronounced their love of her style, while also wishing the couple a happy holiday in Ireland.

“It was so cool but it happened so quickly that it almost didn’t feel real. It was like a dream for us to meet them,” a delighted Sophie told The Nationalist. “She asked us our names, shook our hands and said thanks for the card.”

Sophie was accompanied by her mother Olivia, while Emma travelled to Dublin with her mum Elaine and granny Maureen Cummins, after the two youngsters persuaded them that they wanted to meet the royals. They all queued from 10am in Trinity College and were lucky enough to be in the front row when the duke and duchess finally arrived after noon.

“The girls loved it, they were over the moon with it all,” said Olivia.

“They’re in Spotlight Stage School together so they love the fact that Meghan is an actress and now she’s a princess. They didn’t miss a single minute of the royal wedding. They love her so much, they’re obsessed with her!”

Sophie’s own grandfather is a bit of a celebrity himself, as he’s the well-known troubadour Richie Kavanagh.

“Richie kept looking at the photos of us meeting Meghan and Harry. He was really excited for us,” concluded Sophie.