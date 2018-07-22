When Emma and Sophie met Harry and Meghan

A CARLOW woman found not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of her four friends will have to live with the consequences of what occurred for the rest of her life, according to the trial judge.

A jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts for 23-year-old Dayna Kearney of Crossneen, Carlow, who was charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving a defective vehicle.

Jurors took less than 25 minutes before reaching their verdict last Thursday, 12 July at Naas Circuit Court following a trial which lasted two days.

Ms Kearney had been driving a Volkswagen Polo that veered out of control into the wrong lane on the N78 colliding with an oncoming van at Burtown, Co Kildare on the night of 6 January 2015.

The car had spun and hit the front of the van on the passenger side.

Passengers Ashling Middleton (19) from Athy and Gemma Nolan (19), Charmaine Carroll (20), and Niamh Doyle (19), all from Carlow, died almost instantly in the collision.

Ms Kearny was also badly injured in the crash and was unable to speak to gardaí until four months after the incident. She had no recollection of the accident.

Ms Kearney wiped tears from her eyes as the verdicts were read out, while the cries of anguish from members of the victims’ families could also be heard in the gallery. Some of jurors were also visibly upset.

After the verdict, Judge Eoin Garavan said Ms Kearney had come into the court not guilty and, as she now left, nothing had changed.

He described the case as a “most appalling and sad tragedy” and paid tribute to the young women who lost their lives, their families and friends.

“For four young people in the prime of their lives to lose their lives on a good road on a good evening, it puts tragedy upon tragedy. Their lives can never be replaced.”

Judge Garavan hoped “the closure of this particular chapter” would provide some comfort to family members.

“Very best of luck for the future,” he said.

Judge Garavan said Ms Kearney would live with the consequences of the accident for the rest of her life.

Evidence had been heard during the two-day trial that one tyre had been flat at the time of collision, while another was over half-way deflated.

Ms Kearney also believed the car had been covered by an NCT at the time of the accident, but it was discovered afterwards that the NCT had expired in April 2014.

Judge Garavan said it appeared the accident had occurred because of under-inflated tyres, although this could not be known for certain.

“To think of something quite small, easily overlooked could cause such devastation, it’s such a salutatory lesson for us all.”

Judge Garavan noted that even engineering expert Tom Hayes had not fully realised a tyre pressure’s significance until he investigated the accident.

He noted deliberation had been short and thanked the jury for their service and said he appreciated it was an emotionally difficult trial. He excused them from jury service for five years.

After the conclusion of the case, defending solicitor Frank Taaffe spoke on behalf of Dayna Kearney outside Naas Circuit Court after the event.

Mr Taaffe said his client’s reaction was of relief but was “tinged with great sadness for having lost four of her dear friends and great sadness for the loss incurred by their families”.

The group of friends had been travelling to Athy after a day spent ice-skating in Kilkenny.

He said Ms Kearney had undergone counselling for the last three and a half years because of the tragic accident.

“It has been a tremendous ordeal,” he said. “She is relieved but still shattered by events three and a half years ago.”

Mr Taaffe said her client expressed her heartfelt sorrow to the victims’ families.

“They were all her friends who died in that tragic accident. She feels their loss and she understands the great loss that has been suffered by those families.”

The case was marked by how it swiftly it progressed. Prosecuting counsel Dan Boland presented the case expeditiously while defending barrister Roderick O’Hanlon SC was brief and to the point in cross examination.

The prosecution’s case began on Tuesday afternoon and finished on Wednesday shortly at around 12.30pm. The defence called just one witness and evidence concluded at lunchtime. Closing arguments and the jury charging took a further day.

Mr O’Hanlon said on more than one occasion that most of the facts were not in dispute. The defence also did not contest that the four women died of their injuries from the clash which meant that potentially upsetting evidence about their injuries was not necessary.