Heritage path can become Myshall’s ‘Camino Way’

IT was a barbecue with the difference when businessman Pat Lee hosted an event where entrepreneurs could meet up and network with each other.

Among the giant, industrial cylinders and over-sized tanks at Pat’s business premises in Lathaleer Industrial Estate, Baltinglass were tables laden with crisp linen, while a fully-stocked wine bar stood at one side of the massive warehouse. Guests were treated to Wagyu burgers and gourmet hotdogs, thanks to the Hangry for Hot Dogs company, which were washed down with lashings of craft beer from Manor Brewery, Ireland’s highest brewery in Manor Kilbride.

Among the business people who were there to display their goods and chat to the guests were the highly successful perfumer Jo Brown from Hacketstown and Dylan Cullen of Appreciating Assets, which is based in Ireland and Bulgaria. Host Pat Lee, who owns Pat Lee Electrical Pumps and Engineering and who has recently launched Aqua, a company that makes ice baths and plunge pools for sports people, also spoke about the importance of business people joining forces for better services.

He told The Nationalist that the idea behind the West Wicklow Business Network which organised the barbecue was originally for entrepreneurs to network and help one another, but the aim has now developed into something more proactive.

“If we business people work together as a group like the IFA works for farmers, then we could look at getting better deals for things like phone and broadband services, insurance, electricity, diesel or business rates. If we approach the service providers as a group looking for better prices, then it’s a lot stronger than if one person approaches them on their own. It’s about being stronger together,” explained Pat.

More than 150 people attended the barbecue, which was organised by Pat and other members of the West Wicklow Business Network, including Orlagh Deegan from Choice Training and Rachel Kane from Lifehack Service Design. They’d like to thank all who helped and supported the event, including local publican Joseph Germaine, videographer Martin Blake, John Hourigan from Wagyu Foods and Stephen Donoghue and Erin Byrne of Hangry for Hot Dogs.

For more information about the West Wicklow Business Network, email westwicklowbusiness@gmail.com or contact Orlagh on 087 6441174.